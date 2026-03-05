Back to overview

German–Norwegian Offshore Wind Working Group Formed

Norwegian Offshore Wind and the German-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce have established a joint German–Norwegian offshore wind working group that will serve as a platform for dialogue between industry, policymakers and market actors in both countries.

The new working group, which builds on the German-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce’s bilateral offshore wind working group established in 2022, brings together a broad range of actors, including companies from the offshore energy and subsea industry.

The working group will identify concrete business opportunities, addressing regulatory and market barriers, and facilitate stronger supply chain integration in Germany and Norway, and will serve as a platform for dialogue between industry, policymakers and market actors.

Norway’s industry organisation Norwegian Offshore Wind says Germany and Norway complement each other in offshore wind, with Germany being one of the world’s largest offshore wind markets with more than 9 GW of installed capacity and an ambition to reach at least 30 GW in the early 2030s, and Norway having a strong offshore energy supply chain, even though offshore wind buildout in the country is in an earlier phase.

“German project volume combined with Norwegian offshore expertise – in maritime operations, subsea engineering, floating structures and complex project execution – forms a powerful combination”, Norwegian Offshore Wind said.

The new workin group will identify bottlenecks, promote concrete cooperation initiatives and help German and Norwegian companies connect more effectively within a rapidly expanding value chain, according to Norwegian Offshore Wind.

“By joining forces, we can involve more actors across the value chain and identify new opportunities for collaboration. This partnership will further strengthen the exchange of knowledge between industry and policy makers in our two countries, and contribute to building a more integrated, resilient and competitive offshore wind ecosystem”, said Michael Kern, CEO, German-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce.

