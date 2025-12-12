Back to overview

Norway’s Two Floating Wind Tender Applicants to Be Awarded Project Sites

December 12, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Harald Hårfagre, a joint venture between Deep Wind Offshore and EDF Renewables, and a consortium of Equinor and Vårgrønn, which were the only developers to submit applications in Norway’s first floating wind tender, will each be awarded a project area, the Norwegian Ministry of Energy said on 11 December.

In September, the Ministry announced that it had received two applications for the 500 MW Utsira Nord areas, following the tender launch in May.

The tendering process for Utsira Nord is being carried out in two stages: the allocation of project sites and the state aid, with a maturation phase in between.

In the first stage, the sites are allocated to the developers who score the highest in a competition based on qualitative criteria, including cost level and maturity, innovation and technology development, feasibility, sustainability, and positive ripple effects.

The Ministry of Energy said that both applicants met the qualification requirements and provided good responses to the qualitative criteria. 

“I am pleased that we can move forward and award project areas in Utsira Nord to two strong applicants. These projects will contribute to developing floating offshore wind technology and increasing renewable power generation in South-West Norway”, said Minister of Energy, Terje Aasland.

The developers will now, after being allocated their respective project sites, be able to submit proposals for project-specific impact assessment programmes, conduct assessments and apply for licences. Licence applications, which must be submitted within two years of the approval of the impact assessment programme, will entitle the companies to participate in the competition for state aid, according to the Ministry.

If both developers apply, one will receive support based on requiring the least state aid to develop its project. The maximum level of support is NOK 35 billion (almost EUR 3 billion).

According to information about the Utsira Nord tender requirements shared earlier, the winner of the support competition will establish a project as close to 500 MW as possible, depending on the chosen turbine size, and the bidder which does not win the support competition will be able to apply to have the exclusive right to the project area extended according to the rules in the Offshore Energy Act.

