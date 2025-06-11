Back to overview

Ventyr Taps Norconsult for Sørlige Nordsjø II Onshore Grid Design

June 11, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Ventyr Energy (Ventyr Energi), a consortium consisting of Parkwind and Ingka Investments, has selected Norconsult to carry out the design and planning of the onshore grid infrastructure for the Sørlige Nordsjø II (Southern North Sea II) offshore wind farm in Norway.

Just over a year after Ventyr secured the rights to develop Norway’s first large-scale offshore wind farm, work to design the project is moving forward by starting the design and planning of the onshore grid connection.

Norconsult has previously undertaken assignments for Ventyr in connection with Sørlige Nordsjø II. In 2024, the developer selected the Norwegian company as an advisor to carry out the onshore and nearshore environmental impact assessment.

“Choosing Norconsult as our partner for this important phase of the Sørlige Nordsjø II project reflects our commitment to progress, quality, and sustainability. With their deep expertise in renewable energy and strong local presence, Norconsult is helping us take an important step toward delivering Norway’s first large-scale offshore wind project,” said Paula Souto, Electrical Package Manager at Ventyr.

Ventyr was announced as the winner of Norway’s first offshore wind tender in March 2024. At the beginning of this year, the company awarded Ramboll a contract for the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) of the Sørlige Nordsjø II offshore wind farm.

The initial phase of the geographical and geotechnical surveys for the offshore wind farm was completed last month.

Sørlige Nordsjø II will have a maximum capacity of 1,500 MW and up to 100 turbines.

