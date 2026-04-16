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Dutch Terminal Equipped to Handle Two Offshore Wind Projects at Once After Upgrade

Ports & Logistics
April 16, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Buss Terminal Eemshaven has completed the expansion of its heavy-lift quay at Julianahaven in the Netherlands, increasing capacity for offshore wind projects.

Photo: Buss Ports

The upgraded quay has a load-bearing capacity of 40 t/m², following reinforcement of the quay structure and ground improvements to handle heavy loads from wind turbine components and installation vessels during loading and unloading operations.

The works were carried out under the WINdQUAY project, whose primary objective was to provide greater flexibility in handling heavy-lift vessels used for offshore wind turbine installation.

The Dutch offshore wind terminal operator, part of Buss Ports, announced the new upgrade in 2025, shortly after completing an expansion of the terminal capacity with an additional heavy-duty storage area and quay access, also designed to support offshore wind activities.

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With the expanded infrastructure, Buss Terminal Eemshaven can now support up to two offshore wind farm projects simultaneously, according to the terminal operator.

The WINdQUAY project was co-funded by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA). Partners involved in the construction included Groningen Seaports, BAM, Elzinga, Witteveen+Bos, InVra plus and in2Dredging.

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