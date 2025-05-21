Baltic Power base
Poland’s First O&M Base for Offshore Wind Opened

Operations & Maintenance
May 21, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Baltic Power, a joint venture between Orlen and Northland Power, has launched Poland’s first operations and maintenance (O&M) base dedicated to offshore wind projects. The facility will support the 1.2 GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm for its entire lifecycle of approximately 30 years.

Construction of the Łeba base began in January 2024 and was completed in February 2025. Spanning about 1.1 hectares, the O&M base includes a wharf equipped with two cranes, space for three or four crew transfer vessels (CTVs), a high-storage warehouse for essential equipment and spare parts, and workshops for service crews and technicians.

The Marine Coordination Centre, which is already operational during the construction phase, is also housed at the base and will operate around the clock, according to the joint venture.

“We had to adapt an existing quay and promenade, traditionally used by residents and tourists, into a functional offshore wind support hub. Around 200 micro piles were installed, and the wharf was deepened by approximately one meter to accommodate up to four CTVs,” said Jens Poulsen, Project Director and Board Member of Baltic Power.

Over the past several weeks, the base has been outfitted and prepared for daily operations. Vestas, the Danish turbine supplier, will also be responsible for servicing the turbines in the coming years. Technicians and service personnel are expected to begin operations from the base later this year.

The O&M base is supporting offshore construction activities of the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, ongoing since January 2025, approximately 23 kilometres off the coast.

Foundation work, including the installation of monopiles and transition pieces, is currently underway. Installation of the 76 Vestas 15 MW turbines and offshore cables is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

Onshore, construction of the cable routes and substation in the Choczewo commune continues on schedule, said Baltic Power.

The 1.2 GW offshore wind project received a final investment decision (FID) as well as financing from 25 international institutions in 2023. Set to begin operations in late 2026, Baltic Power is expected to provide renewable energy to more than 1.5 million households in Poland.

