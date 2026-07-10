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Poland Receives Its First Electricity from Offshore Wind as Baltic Power Starts Delivering

Project Updates
July 10, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Electricity generated by the Baltic Power offshore wind farm has entered Poland’s national power grid, marking the first time the electricity generated by offshore wind turbines is added to the country’s energy mix.

Source: ORLEN

54 of 76 turbines have already been installed at Poland’s first offshore wind farm, with the first now generating electricity. Construction is scheduled for completion this autumn, ORLEN and Northland Power, the owners of the project, said.

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”ORLEN is delivering the largest investment programme in the history of Poland’s energy sector, with total expenditure expected to reach as much as PLN 380 billion,” said Ireneusz Fąfara, ORLEN CEO and President of the Management Board.

”Once again, we are demonstrating tangible results of our efforts. Offshore work began at the start of 2025, and the first electricity is already flowing into the grid. This is the energy of tomorrow: ambitious, efficiently executed projects that enhance energy security and support the lowest possible prices. Baltic Power is designed to operate for decades. Beyond generating electricity and reinforcing security, it will help develop a new sector of the Polish economy. At the same time, we are building a domestic supply chain and developing capabilities that will remain in Poland long after construction of this wind farm is complete. This value cannot be measured solely in megawatts; it will also provide a lasting boost to the country’s growth.”

Achieving the First Power milestone means that the first turbine has started generating electricity and that the wind farm is entering the phased commissioning process.

”Today, the first electricity from offshore wind flows to Polish homes and businesses — a historic moment for the country,” said Christine Healy, President and CEO of Northland Power.

”Northland is proud to stand with our partner ORLEN to launch the offshore wind industry in Poland. Together we are providing a more secure, resilient energy system for generations to come, and marking the start of a new chapter in Poland’s energy future.”

In the coming weeks, further turbines will undergo start-up and testing. Importantly, the electricity they generate will already be fed into the national power grid. Baltic Power is beginning to supply Polish homes.

In parallel, the entire infrastructure is being tested and validated, including the turbines, offshore substations, onshore substation and control systems. As work progresses, the project’s capacity will increase gradually until it reaches its target of 1.2 GW. This is the first operation of its kind to be carried out in Poland.

The installation campaign is more than 22 per cent complete. 54 turbines have already been erected offshore, all inter-array and export cables, totalling 350 kilometres in length, have been laid, and both offshore substations are in place.

All onshore infrastructure is also ready, including the substation in the municipality of Choczewo. At the same time, several dozen specialised vessels are operating within the project area, carrying out the installation, testing and acceptance of successive wind farm components.

The Baltic Power maintenance base in Łeba has been operational since last year. It currently supports construction work and, once the project is complete, will be responsible for the wind farm’s operation and maintenance for around 30 years. It is also home to the Offshore Coordination Centre, which manages the movement of vessels working within the project area. More than 100 vessels and over 5,300 crew members and contractors have already been involved in the project.

Once fully operational, the wind farm will comprise 76 turbines, each with a capacity of 15 MW, providing a total capacity of approximately 1.2 GW. Baltic Power will generate around 4 TWh of electricity each year, meeting approximately three per cent of Poland’s current electricity demand. This is equivalent to the annual electricity needs of more than 1.5 million households.

Covering an area of 130 square kilometres and located approximately 23 kilometres offshore, near Choczewo and Łeba, the project will use some of the world’s largest and most advanced turbines, fitted with nacelles manufactured in Poland. Electricity generated by Baltic Power is expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 2.8 million tonnes annually compared with conventional power generation.

Alongside commissioning work, the wind farm’s infrastructure will undergo further inspections and performance tests, the required occupancy permits will be secured, and certification by an independent auditor will be completed. These will be the first administrative procedures of this kind in Poland. Once construction has been completed, the final step will be to obtain an electricity generation licence from the Energy Regulatory Office.

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