Baltic Power
1.2 GW Polish Offshore Wind Farm Receives Design Conformity Certificates

Fixed-Bottom
March 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The 1.2 GW Baltic Power offshore wind project, a joint venture between Orlen and Northland Power, has obtained the first design conformity certificates for its turbines and offshore substations, issued by DNV.

The certificates, issued by DNV, verify that the construction designs of the wind turbines and the offshore substations are in compliance with international codes and standards. They were issued before the installation of the first monopile.

“These certificates are not only an administrative success but also a historic step for offshore wind energy in Poland. We are proud to be the first offshore wind farm project in Poland to have successfully completed this process,” said Jens Poulsen, Project Director and Board Member of Baltic Power.

We are now looking forward to progressing through the construction phase, during which DNV will oversee the fabrication, installation and commissioning of the offshore wind farm to ensure all activities are carried out in accordance with the requirements,” added Bennet Moeller, Engineering Design Package Manager at Baltic Power.

“The evidence of compliance will be documented in the Entry into Service Certificate which we expect in 2026 and a full Project Certificate following the completion of the offshore wind farm construction phase.”

In 2023, the Baltic Power offshore wind farm received a final investment decision as well as financing from 25 international institutions.

Both onshore and offshore installations are underway at the site approximately 23 kilometres north of the Baltic Sea coastline in Poland.

The wind farm will feature 76 Vestas 15 MW turbines installed on top of monopiles. Set to begin operations in late 2026, the project is expected to provide renewable energy to more than 1.5 million households in Poland.

