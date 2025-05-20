Bałtyk 2 Bałtyk 3 Equinor Polenergia
Equinor, Polenergia Reach Final Investment Decision for 1.44 GW Polish Offshore Wind Farms

Business & Finance
May 20, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Equinor and Polenergia have taken a final investment decision for the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms, which will have 1.44 GW of installed capacity in Poland.

The total investment of the project is approximately PLN 27 billion (approximately EUR 6.28 billion) in the construction, excluding financing costs, according to the joint venture partners.

The offshore wind farms will be financed through a project finance structure, while further details are planned to be released at financial close.

With a combined capacity of 1.44 GW, the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms will be built within the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone of the Baltic Sea, located approximately 37 kilometres and 22 kilometres off the coast.

Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 will each have 50 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines, installed by Cadeler under a contract signed with the developer in October 2024. The monopile foundations will be supplied by Sif.

“Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 represent some of the largest infrastructure projects in Poland’s history. Their execution will significantly enhance the country’s energy security and independence while creating jobs in a developing sector. Furthermore, the renewable energy generated from our projects will bolster the competitiveness of the Polish economy,” said Michał Jerzy Kołodziejczyk, Country Manager of Equinor in Poland. 

Apart from 100 turbines, the project will also feature the largest offshore substations in Poland, each with a capacity of 720 MW, as well as two onshore substations with an underground cable line totalling 14 kilometres in length, according to the joint venture partners.

The landfall will involve horizontal drilling beneath the beach near Ustka. The project will be connected to Poland’s national grid via the existing PSE Słupsk Wierzbięcino substation. The export cables will be delivered by Greece’s Hellenic Cables.

An operations and maintenance base will be developed by Equinor in Łeba, which will support the construction phase of both wind farms and serve as the hub for marine operations.

Scheduled for completion and full operation in 2028, Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 are expected to provide renewable energy to over two million Polish households.

The coming months and years will be a period of intensified and close collaboration with our partners, at the core of which are numerous Polish companies and institutions. Together, we will strive for the safe and effective construction and operation of the Bałtyk 2 and 3 wind farms,” said Michał Jerzy Kołodziejczyk.

