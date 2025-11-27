Back to overview

Smulders Delivers First TPs for Bałtyk 2 & 3 Offshore Wind Farms in Poland

Project Updates
November 27, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Smulders has completed the first load out and sail away of the transition pieces for the Bałtyk 2 and 3 offshore wind farms in Poland.

Source: Smulders

The transition pieces departed from Smulders’ Hoboken yard at the end of October and were transported to the company’s Vlissingen yard, where they will be stored before their upcoming offshore installation.

In total, Smulders and Sif are manufacturing 100 transition pieces for the Bałtyk 2 and 3 offshore wind farms, under a contract signed with Polenergia and Equinor in 2024.

The scope of work consists of the fabrication of TPs, including shop design, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning.

Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 will feature 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines and have a total capacity of 1,440 MW.

The first electricity from the offshore wind farms is expected in 2027, with full commercial power production scheduled in 2028. 

