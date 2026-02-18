Back to overview

Offshore Construction Starts on Polish Bałtyk 2 & 3 Wind Farms

February 18, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Offshore construction has begun on the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind projects in Poland, developed by Equinor and Polenergia, which will together have 100 wind turbines and an installed capacity of 1.4 GW.

The 2026 offshore construction campaign will see the installation of 100 monopiles, transition pieces (TPs), offshore substation components, subsea cables and supporting infrastructure. In 2026 alone, more than 20 vessels will be engaged in the construction work, the developers said on 17 February.

The first phase began in January with subsea rock installation, carried out by Van Oord, which deployed four vessels for the work.

The transport and installation of monopiles, transition pieces (TPs), and selected components of the two offshore substations will begin in spring, with Heerema Marine Contractors’ heavy-lift installation vessel Thialf to be used for the construction. In the following months, work will continue with the installation of export and inter-array cables, according to Equinor and Polenergia.

The installation of wind turbines will be underway in 2027, together with the outfitting of the offshore substations. The first electricity from the offshore wind farms is expected in 2027, with full commercial power production scheduled in 2028. 

Equinor’s operations and maintenance (O&M) base in Łeba, which will serve as the coordination centre for vessel traffic and offshore operations during construction, will be completed and commissioned this year.

Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3, located in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea, approximately 37 and 22 kilometres from the coastline near Ustka and Łeba, will feature 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines for a total capacity of 1,440 MW.

The monopiles and transition pieces are being manufactured by Sif and Smulders. Iemants, a subsidiary of Smulders, is responsible for the design and construction of the two offshore substations.

