Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables Win Export Cable Contract in Poland

October 11, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Share this article







A consortium of Jan De Nul Group and Hellenic Cables has won the contract to design, manufacture, transport, and install a package of four 220 kV HVAC export cables to connect the Baltyk II and Baltyk III wind farms in the Polish Baltic Sea to shore.

Developed by the joint venture of Equinor and Polenergia, Baltyk II and Baltyk III will each have a capacity of 720 MW and connect to the onshore grid via a total of four HVAC submarine cables with a combined length of 256 kilometres.

Baltyk II and Baltyk III will be two of the first operational offshore wind farms in Poland, supporting the country in its transition to renewable energy, the consortium said.

Wouter Vermeersch, Manager Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group, said: ”We are proud that Equinor and Polenergia have awarded us to install the export cables for these 2 important Polish projects and their recognition of the combined capabilities of Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables. A further significant milestone in the construction of the energy transition for Poland and Europe.”

The companies will execute the connection of the two Baltyk wind farms to shore in 2026.

The design and manufacture of the HVAC cables will be performed at Hellenic Cables’ plant in Corinth, Greece, after which Jan De Nul will transport, install, and bury the cables.

READ MORE

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables are continuing their partnership for offshore cable works, after recently announcing their collaboration on the RWE Thor project in Denmark and TenneT DolWin Kappa in Germany.

Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings, said: ”Hellenic Cables is proud to renew our collaboration with Jan De Nul and together to support Equinor and Polenergia in meeting their export cable needs for Baltyk II & III offshore wind projects. We look forward to executing the project safely and supporting the energy transition in Europe and Poland.”

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: