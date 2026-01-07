Back to overview

Polish TSO Says Grid Ready for First Offshore Wind Farms

January 7, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Polish state-owned transmission system operator (TSO), Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE), has confirmed the technical readiness of the transmission infrastructure to accept power from offshore wind farms.

“The new Choczewo station and the expanded Żarnowiec station, as well as the 400 kV line connecting them, are ready to transmit energy from wind farms being built in the Baltic Sea to consumers inland”, said Włodzimierz Mucha, Vice President of PSE, on 30 December 2025.

In December, the construction contractor at the Choczewo onshore substation, a consortium of SPIE Energy Poland and Elfeko, conducted tests of the primary and secondary equipment, which confirmed that the facility was technically ready to receive power from Polish offshore wind farms.

Choczewo-Żarnowiec line at the entrance to substation Choczewo; Photo: PSE

On the 400 kV Choczewo – Żarnowiec line, which has been under construction since October 2024, ElbudBis suspended phase and lightning conductors and performed specialised measurements at the end of December to confirm the line’s readiness to supply voltage.

Work at the Żarnowiec station in recent months has been carried out by PSE Inwestycje, a company of the PSE capital group. In mid-December, two new bays were connected to the busbars and voltage tests were conducted, meaning the station is ready to be connected to the 400 kV line, which will carry the first electricity from offshore wind farms from Choczewo in a few months, PSE said.

Until all construction work is completed and operating permits are obtained, the transmission and substation infrastructure will remain in trial operation, the TSO noted.

Work to prepare the national grid for electricity generated by offshore wind farms has been carried out by PSE in Pomerania since 2019.

Poland has several offshore wind farms currently under construction, with the 1.2 GW Baltic Power project, developed by Orlen and Canada’s Northland Power, nearing completion.

Once fully operational later this year, the Baltic Power offshore wind farm is expected to generate up to 4 TWh of electricity annually.

Ørsted and PGE are building the 1.5 GW Baltica 2, and Polenergia and Equinor are building the 1.4 GW Bałtyk 2 & 3 offshore wind farms, both expected to produce first power in 2027. Baltica 2 is planned to be fully operational by the end of 2027, while full commercial power production at Bałtyk 2 & 3 is scheduled to start in 2028. 

Ocean Winds’ BC-Wind offshore wind farm also recently entered the construction phase. The 390 MW wind farm is planned to produce first power in 2028.

