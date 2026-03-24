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Bilfinger to Supervise Bałtyk 2 & 3 Offshore Construction

Contracts & Tenders
March 24, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Bilfinger has been selected to provide supervision services for the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms in the Polish Baltic Sea, developed by Equinor and Polenergia.

The company’s scope covers supervision of the installation of offshore substations, wind turbines and more than 120 kilometres of export cables, including landfall connections to the onshore grid. The company will be responsible for ensuring compliance with design requirements and permits, overseeing quality and safety, and providing technical advisory and reporting to the developers.

“This is a significant milestone for Bilfinger’s involvement in the region’s energy sector. Having already established a strong collaboration during the onshore scope of Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3, we are glad to now be selected for the offshore scope as well”, said Jaromír Kříž, President Central Eastern Europe at Bilfinger.

Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3, located in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea, approximately 37 and 22 kilometres from the coastline near Ustka and Łeba, will feature 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines for a total capacity of 1,440 MW.

Offshore construction has already begun, with the 2026 campaign to include the installation of 100 monopiles, transition pieces (TPs), offshore substation components, subsea cables and supporting infrastructure.

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The installation of wind turbines will be underway in 2027, together with the outfitting of the offshore substations. The first electricity from the offshore wind farms is expected in 2027, with full commercial power production scheduled in 2028. 

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