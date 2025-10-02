Back to overview

Equinor Adds Goodtech to Bałtyk 2 & 3 Team

Business & Finance
October 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Norway’s Goodtech has been awarded a contract by Equinor to provide the SCADA and control room solution for the operation centre of Bałtyk 2 and 3 offshore wind farms in Poland.

Goodtech will deliver the Central Control Room solution, which includes a common SCADA system for monitoring and situational awareness, telecommunications equipment, and solutions to ensure safe and efficient operations.

In addition, Goodtech will supply complete control room equipment, including operator workstations, large screen display solutions, KVM technology, and server room equipment.

The project will commence in November 2025 and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2027. The contract is valued at approximately NOK 45 million (approximately EUR 3.9 million).

Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 are offshore wind projects being developed by Equinor and Polenergia in the Baltic Sea, off the Polish coast.

With a combined planned capacity of up to 1.44 GW, these projects will generate renewable electricity for over two million Polish households, according to the developer.

