Baltyk Bluestream Offshore
Back to overview

Bluestream Offshore to Take Care of Bałtyk 2 & Bałtyk 3 Monopile Foundations

Business & Finance
April 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Bluestream Offshore, an OEG Renewables company, has been awarded a contract by Equinor and Polenergia for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of a corrosion protection system for the monopile foundations at the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms in Poland.

Baltyk Bluestream Offshore
Source: Bluestream Offshore

The award, which was secured in partnership with CORROSION, is for the delivery of an Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) system and the co-developed ICCP-Subsea Assembly Method (SAM) to protect 100 monopile foundations.

The ICCP-SAM is specifically designed to install ICCP anodes remotely on monopile foundations of all sizes, anywhere on the foundation and even in the roughest ocean conditions, said Bluestream.

“We are honoured by the trust Equinor and Polenergia have placed in Bluestream and proud to secure our first EPCI contract. This milestone not only reinforces the value of our ICCP SAM solution but also underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable, long-term services to the Polish offshore wind sector as part of our broader European presence,” said Rutger Lieverse, Commercial Manager of Bluestream.

As the contract holder, the company is responsible for the overall project performance, overseeing the offshore installation. The work will be carried out using a DP-2 walk-to-work vessel and topside and ROV personnel.

“We are proud to see our ICCP systems protecting offshore wind farms worldwide and to secure our third project featuring ICCP-SAM, co-developed with Bluestream,” said Martin Rosmolen, CEO of CORROSION.

Equinor and Polenergia are developing three offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea with a total capacity of up to 3 GW.

The first phase of the development will involve the construction of Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3, comprising 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines.

The monopiles will be supplied by Sif Group under a contract signed with the developer in February 2024.

The offshore wind farms are expected to produce first power as early as 2027, while the commercial stage of their use is planned a year later.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles