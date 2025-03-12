Deep Wind Offshore Korea
Deep Wind Offshore and BP’s South Korean Wind Project Moves Forward

Planning & Permitting
March 12, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Deep Wind Offshore Korea has secured a Public Waters Occupancy and Use Permit (PWOP) for the up to 1.5 GW Abalone offshore wind farm.

According to Deep Wind Offshore, the approval marks a crucial step forward, allowing the developer to advance with further offshore investigations and accelerate project development, which is planned to be located in southwest Korea.

“This granted PWOP increases the scale and commercial attractiveness of the Abalone project and provides a strong foundation for the stable progress going forward. Through close collaboration with our partners and stakeholders, we remain committed to delivering a sustainable offshore wind future,” said John Kang, Country Manager of Deep Wind Offshore Korea.

In 2023, Deep Wind Offshore and BP formed a joint venture to develop offshore wind projects in South Korea.

As part of their agreement, BP acquired a 55 per cent stake in Deep Wind Offshore’s early-stage offshore wind portfolio, which includes four projects across the Korean peninsula with a potential generating capacity of up to 6 GW.

In January 2025, the joint venture secured PWOP for another South Korean project, Admiral Lee. Both Admiral Lee and Abalone are fixed-bottom offshore wind farms that could have a capacity of up to 1.5 GW.

