SK Ecoplant to Install Jackets for South Korean Offshore Wind Project

September 25, 2023, by Adnan Memija

SK ecoplant has been selected as the preferred supplier for the transportation and installation of jacket foundations at the Anma offshore wind farm in South Korea.

Under the preferred supplier agreement, SK ecoplant will carry out the transportation and installation of 38 jackets to the project’s offshore construction site some 40 kilometres west of the South Korean peninsula’s southwestern coastline.

The jacket foundations are expected to reach towering heights of up to 74 metres and weigh as much as 1,850 tonnes, designed to accommodate 14 MW wind turbines and their accompanying blades.

“Our commitment extends from business development and operations to equipment manufacturing and expertise. We are poised to offer a diverse range of energy solutions, both domestically and internationally, rooted in a complete renewable energy supply chain,” said Kyung-il Park, CEO of SK ecoplant.

The offshore wind project is located next to Anma Island in Yeonggwang municipality, South Jeolla Province.

Anma Offshore Wind completed the final Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in relation to its 532 MW offshore wind farm in July this year.

The wind farm is expected to be amongst the first utility-scale projects in South Korea to begin construction in the first half of 2024.

The project is planned to start commercial operations by 2027 when it is expected to generate over 1,400 GWh of renewable electricity annually which should be enough to provide power to more than 1.4 million South Koreans every year.

