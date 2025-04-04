Caledonia offshore wind farm
GHD Wins FEED Deal for 2 GW Caledonia Offshore Wind Farm

Supply Chain
April 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

GHD has been selected to provide the electrical front-end engineering design (FEED) for Ocean Winds’ Caledonia offshore wind farm in Scotland.

GHD’s involvement includes evaluating two turbine designs and developing the FEED for key electrical components such as inter-array cables, the offshore high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) substation, power-system configuration, export cables, landfall and transition bays, onshore cabling, and substation equipment.

The company’s teams in Newcastle and Manchester will oversee the FEED, focusing on efficiency, standardisation, and the integration of innovative approaches in electrical infrastructure, according to GHD.

Caledonia, located in the outer Moray Firth, was awarded the site in 2022 as part of the Scottish government’s ScotWind process.

The project is planned to feature up to 140 wind turbines, each with a maximum capacity of 25 MW and a height of up to 355 metres.

According to our news from November 2024, the Caledonia offshore wind farm is expected to include up to four offshore substations, with a total generation capacity of 2,000 MW. This capacity could be delivered in two phases, Caledonia North and Caledonia South, with each phase having a capacity ranging from 900 MW to 1,100 MW.

The project will be Ocean Winds’ third development in the Moray Firth, joining Moray East, which came online in 2020, and Moray West, which achieved first power in July 2024.

