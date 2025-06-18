Admiral Lee Floating LiDAR
Floating LiDAR Deployed at South Korea’s Admiral Lee Wind Farm Site

Business development
June 18, 2025, by Adnan Memija

A Floating Light Detection and Ranging (FLiDAR) system has been installed at the Admiral Lee offshore wind farm site in South Korea.

The FLiDAR system, which is a critical component for the project’s wind resource and environmental data collection, was installed by Seatech on 12 June 2025.

Positioned off the coast of Yeosu, the system will continuously gather high-resolution data on wind speed, direction, wave height, and atmospheric conditions over the next several months.

The information will feed directly into the wind farm’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), supporting turbine layout optimisation.

The Admiral Lee offshore wind project is being developed by Deep Wind Offshore in partnership with Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP)

At the beginning of this year, Deep Wind Offshore secured a Public Waters Occupancy and Use Permit (PWOP) for the up to 1.5 GW wind farm.

In March, the company also obtained PWOP for another fixed-bottom offshore wind farm in South Korea, the up to 1.5 GW Abalone.

