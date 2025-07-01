TPC Changhua Phase II topside
Back to overview

Taipower Phase II Offshore Substation Topside En Route to Taiwan

Wind Farm Update
July 1, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The offshore substation topside for the Taipower Offshore Wind Project Phase II (TPC Phase II) has been completed in Vietnam and is now on its way to Taiwan.

TPC Changhua Phase II topside
Source: Shinfox Far East Energy via LinkedIn

The topside weighs 3,900 tonnes and integrates all electrical systems, transformers, control systems, and operational utilities.

On 26 June, the handover and the launching ceremony of the offshore substation topside were held at the PetroVietnam Shipyard construction yard in Vung Tau.

This is the company’s first-ever offshore substation delivery.

The 300 MW TPC Phase II was one of the eleven offshore wind projects selected by the Taiwanese government in April 2018 to be developed in 2025.

Foxwell Energy, an affiliate of Shinfox, won the tender from Taipower for the development of the wind farm.

The installation of jacket foundations is underway at the site, with the first unit being installed in March 2025. The submarine cables will be laid by LS Marine Solutions under a contract signed with the developer in April.

Related Article

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles