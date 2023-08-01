SeAH, Navantia Seanergies Form Offshore Wind Ties

August 1, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Spanish state-owned Navantia Seanergies and SeAH have signed a collaboration agreement for the development of offshore wind in countries on the Asian continent.

Navantia Seanergies

The collaboration between the two companies focuses on the manufacture of complete floats, components or materials manufactured in Korea or in countries where SeAH has facilities, or could be installed, such as the United States and Australia.

The signed agreement, which includes the principles for future collaboration in the supply of materials in this sector, will provide Navantia with guarantees to meet future project commitments, according to the press release.

“The agreement with SeAH is very important for Navantia Seanergies and is deployed in two areas that are essential in the company’s strategic plan: internationalization as a global supplier, and the certainty of supplying materials under preferential conditions for projects in the coming years, where market saturation is foreseeable. Therefore, it is a support for Navantia to meet the capacity reserve commitments acquired and other projects”, said Javier Herrador, Navantia Seanergies Vice President.

SeAH, in partnership with Taiichio and Wolf Projects, is the supplier of a large part of the materials for the construction of jackets for the offshore wind projects built in Fene, such as the East Anglia One, Saint-Brieuc, and Le Tréport projects, as well as the substation jackets built in Puerto Real, Le Tréport, Noirmoutier, and Dogger Bank C.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

532 MW South Korean Offshore Wind Project Moves Forward

CIP Commits to EUR 320 Million Investment in South Korean Offshore Wind Projects

South Korea Launches ‘First’ Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

Talking about Korea, the country has set a target of 12 GW of offshore wind power by 2030.

In 2021, the country’s former president Moon Jae-in revealed the government would invest KRW 1.4 trillion (around EUR 1 billion) in the first phase of a project developing a 6 GW floating wind farm offshore Ulsan.

In the Ulsan Bay area alone, in the southeast of the country, 9 GW of floating wind capacity is proposed, which would make this area the cluster with the highest concentration of floating units in the world, said Navantia.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: