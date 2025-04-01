Dogger Bank C jacket foundation
Navantia Loads Out Dogger Bank C Offshore Substation Jacket

Project Updates
April 1, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Spain’s Navantia Seanergies has completed the load-out of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) substation jacket for the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank C offshore wind platform in the UK.

The load-out of the substation jacket, which will be installed at the Dogger Bank Wind Farm developed by SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn, was completed at Navantia Seanergies’ Puerto Real facilities in Spain.

Dogger Bank C jacket foundation
Source: Navantia Seanergies via LinkedIn

The jacket measures 37 metres by 38 metres, has a height of 46 metres, and weighs 2,900 tonnes, according to the manufacturer.

Aibel awarded Navantia Seanergies the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work as a subcontractor.

In October 2019, Aibel was selected to deliver two platforms for the 2.4 GW Dogger Bank A and B phases, with an option for one more for the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank C.

The contract for the first two platforms was signed in November 2020 as the wind farm’s developers reached financial close for the first two phases. The contract for Dogger Bank C was signed following the financial close for the final phase in December 2021.

The substations for the Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B are already installed at the site.

The jacket foundation, main piles, and the substation topside for Dogger Bank C will be installed by Heerema Marine Contractors under a contract signed with the developers in March 2022.

The first two 1.2 GW phases will comprise 95 Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines each, and Dogger Bank C will feature 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

