Navantia Seanergies, Semco Maritime Enter Offshore Substation Partnership

April 10, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Navantia Seanergies and Semco Maritime have signed an agreement to partner on building offshore substations and offering lifecycle support.

Under the agreement, the two companies will combine their experience and capabilities – that of an industrial-scale manufacturer in offshore wind and an HVAC offshore substation supplier – to deliver EPC solutions that are lean and construction-friendly to the offshore wind industry, according to a press release issued on 9 April.

The new partnership will also offer a lifecycle approach that builds on the experience of maintaining over 40 offshore substations across Europe, according to the partners.

Navantia Seanergies and Semco Maritime said their strategic partnership would strengthen both companies’ leadership in the offshore wind market, positioning them as the preferred partner for major projects.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Semco Maritime as we continue to expand our footprint in the offshore wind sector. By combining our extensive experience in HVAC offshore substations with Navantia Seanergies’ industrial capabilities, we are poised to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the growing demand for clean energy”, said Thomas Thomsen, SVP of Semco Maritime’s Renewables division.

Thomsen further added that the partnership would focus on projects in Europe and North America, complementing the company’s existing collaboration with Vietnam’s PTSC M&C, which also includes the APAC market.

