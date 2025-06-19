France CTV TSM Windcat Dieppe Noirmoutier
French Developer Inks CTV Deals for Two Offshore Wind Farms

Business & Finance
June 19, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Les Éoliennes en Mer Services, a consortium of Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation, and Caisse des Dépôts, has signed contracts with TSM Windcat for the deployment of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) on two offshore wind farms.

Two of TSM Windcat’s hydrogen-ready MK3.5 CTV models are going to be deployed at the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier and Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farms.

The two major contracts cover the first three to five years of the operations and maintenance phase of the two projects.

The 488 MW Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier is located 11.7 kilometres from the island of Yeu and 16.5 kilometres from the island of Noirmoutier. The wind farm will feature 61 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines, with the first unit already installed in May.

Recently, DEME Group’s Innovation jack-up vessel installed the last XL monopile, which was delivered by China’s Dajin Heavy Industry.

When it comes to Dieppe Le Tréport, the 496 MW offshore wind farm is being built 15 kilometres off the city of Le Tréport and 17 kilometres off the city of Dieppe.

Last week, the offshore substation topside for the project arrived in Le Havre, from where it will be transported and installed at the site in mid-June. Dieppe Le Tréport will also feature Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines.

