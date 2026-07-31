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Windward Offshore Takes Delivery of Third CSOV from Vard

Vessels
July 31, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Windward Offshore has taken delivery of its third out of four commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) that Vard is building for the German company.

Source: Windward Offshore via LinkedIn

“Our Windward Munich is an advanced hybrid CSOV designed to support offshore operations as it combines high levels of comfort with energy-efficient technology such as electrical driven, integrated motion compensated gangway and crane, a helideck and accommodation for up to 120 persons on board”, Windward said via social media.

The company also said Windward Munich had secured its first charter assignment that will commence very soon, without revealing further details.

The new CSOV was delivered to Windward from Vard’s shipyard in Vung Tau, Vietnam, and follows the delivery of the company’s second vessel of this kind, Windward Paris, at the beginning of this year.

The first of the four CSOVs, Windward Athens, was delivered in October 2025.

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Windward Offshore has one more CSOV under construction, Windward Hamburg. Once completed, the four-vessel series will form the backbone of Windward Offshore’s integrated service offering to the offshore wind sector, according to the company.

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