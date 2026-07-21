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NKT Eleonora Departs Romania for Norway as Construction Progresses

Vessels
July 21, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

NKT’s new cable-laying vessel (CLV) NKT Eleonora, which will be able to run on both methanol and HVO/marine diesel oil, is on its way from Romania to Norway to undergo the next phase of construction.

Source: NKT via LinkedIn

The official keel laying for the vessel took place in January 2025, some two months after the first steel was cut. It was then reported in April 2026 that its hull had been launched into the water at Vard’s shipyard in Tulcea, Romania.

NKT announced on 20 July that NKT Eleonora had departed Vard Shipyards Romania in Tulcea and is on its way to Vard Brattvaag, Norway, for the next phase of construction.

Source: NKT via LinkedIn

The CLV will feature Wärtsilä 32 methanol engines, with the company also supplying the front tunnel and azimuth thruster. NOV REMACUT is delivering the cable lay system, cranes and mission equipment, and ABB its Onboard DC Grid power distribution system.

The 176.5-metre-long vessel was designed by Salt Ship Design. Equipped with three turntables, it will offer a cable-laying capacity of 23,000 tonnes.

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