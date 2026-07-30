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Seatrium Starts Building UK Hub, New Facility to Support Delivery of TenneT 2 GW and Sofia Offshore Wind Projects

Business & Finance
July 30, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Seatrium Offshore Renewable Services (ORS) has started construction of a new offshore wind operations hub in Lowestoft, UK.

Seatrium Offshore Renewable Services

The company says the investment strengthens Seatrium ORS’ operational capability as demand grows for offshore project delivery, hook-up, commissioning, logistics and lifecycle support services throughout the offshore wind sector.

The hub will support the company’s work on four of TenneT’s 2 GW Programme offshore converter platform projects in the Netherlands and Germany, as well as the Sofia offshore wind farm, and other offshore wind projects in its pipeline.

Construction of the new base will also provide additional space for Seatrium ORS’ growing workforce and support the expansion of its onshore and offshore operations in Europe, according to the company.

Seatrium has been involved in the delivery of converter platforms for TenneT’s 2 GW offshore grid expansion programme through contracts awarded over the past few years.

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The company is building several high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore converter platforms for the Dutch and German transmission system operator (TSO), while its Offshore Renewable Services business has also been supporting offshore construction and commissioning activities on projects including RWE’s 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

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