Back to overview

Fabrication of Nederwiek 2 Platform Starts in Singapore, Indonesia

Offshore Platforms
February 10, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The GE Vernova-Seatrium consortium has started work on the third offshore converter platform for TenneT’s 2 GW programme, having cut the first steel for the Nederwiek 2 platform, which will be installed in the Dutch part of the North Sea.

Photo source: TenneT

The cutting of the steel was celebrated on 5 February at shipyards in Singapore and Indonesia, where the GE Vernova-Seatrium consortium is building the platform.

“This is another important milestone”, said TenneT project director Michiel Cadenau. “We expect 2026 to be even busier than last year, as three platforms of our 2 GW design are now under construction. We look forward to continuing our excellent collaboration with GE Vernova and Seatrium.”

GE Vernova and Seatrium signed a five-year framework agreement with TenneT in 2023, under which the consortium is already building the 2 GW IJmuiden Ver Beta and IJmuiden Ver Gamma platforms, also destined to be installed offshore the Netherlands.

Related Article

Construction on IJmuiden Ver Beta began on 11 September 2024, and for IJmuiden Ver Gamma, the first steel was cut on 14 May 2025.

TenneT is expected to commission IJmuiden Ver Beta in 2029, with the other 2 GW grid connections to follow in the years thereafter. Nederwiek 2 is expected to be put into operation in 2032.

At the end of 2025, the GE Vernova-Seatrium consortium was awarded its fourth contract for a 2 GW platform under the framework agreement with TenneT, for the 2.2 GW BalWin5 offshore grid connection in the German North Sea.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News