Seatrium Contracts Mammoet for 2 GW Offshore Platform Load-Out Ops

Contracts & Tenders
February 4, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Mammoet has signed an agreement with Seatrium for the load-out of three substations for TenneT’s 2 GW offshore wind grid connection programme.

In 2023, TenneT signed a five-year Framework Cooperation Agreement with the GE Vernova-Seatrium consortium and awarded the consortium with contracts for three Dutch projects: IJmuiden Ver Beta, IJmuiden Ver Gamma and Nederwiek 2. In December 2025, the transmission system operator (TSO) awarded the fourth contract to the consortium under the five-year framework agreement, which is for the BalWin5 grid connection in Germany.

Seatrium is building topsides for the offshore converter platforms across its yards, with each topside expected to weigh more than 30,000 tonnes.

For Mammoet, the work entails moving and loading out the giant platforms on site at Seatrium yards using specialist skidding equipment to transfer each platform between land and sea-going vessels.

The company says it will be using hydraulically compensated skidding equipment to ensure precise movement and minimise structural deflection of the facilities as they are transferred.

“We are proud to partner with Seatrium for this innovative offshore wind program, which will support Europe’s net-zero and energy independent ambitions. Our work is redefining the scale at which these key energy projects can be built”, said Richard Verhoeff, Global Sales Director at Mammoet.

“We look forward to using our innovative engineered solutions to load these colossal structures onto transport vessels in a safe and controlled manner.”

