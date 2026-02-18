Back to overview

McDermott Starts Work on Second 2 GW Offshore Platform for TenneT

February 18, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

McDermott has cut first steel for the offshore converter platform for TenneT’s LanWin1 offshore grid connection in Germany.

The LanWin1 project will include an offshore converter station in the North Sea and an onshore converter station in the region of Wesermarsch.

The platform will be delivered under a contract GE Vernova and McDermott International signed with the German transmission system operator (TSO) in 2023, through which McDermott is responsible for the design, fabrication, installation, and commissioning of offshore converter platforms for two 2 GW HVDC grid connection systems, BalWin4 and LanWin1.

The company started building the topside for the BalWin delta platform in June 2025 at its yard in Batam, Indonesia, and began working on the platform’s jacket foundation in September last year.

The commissioning date for BalWin4 is 2029, while LanWin1 is planned to be commissioned a year later.

McDermott is also building TenneT’s BorWin kappa offshore converter platform, part of the 980 MW BorWin6 offshore wind grid connection in the German North Sea. The company recently completed the load-out of the platform’s jacket foundation at its yard in Dubai, UAE. 

