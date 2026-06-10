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Seatrium Orders Six Liebherr Cranes for TenneT’s 2 GW Dutch Offshore Grid Platforms

Equipment
June 10, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Seatrium has ordered six Liebherr RL 2600 offshore cranes for TenneT’s 2 GW offshore grid connection projects in the Netherlands.

Liebherr

The cranes will be installed on the IJmuiden Ver Beta, IJmuiden Ver Gamma and Nederwiek Beta offshore converter platforms, with two units allocated to each platform.

According to Liebherr, the cranes will be delivered in stages ahead of the planned commissioning of the platforms in 2029.

The RL 2600 cranes will be equipped with Liebherr’s LiMain digital maintenance system, enabling remote monitoring and maintenance support for the unmanned offshore platforms. The order also marks the first time the LiMain system has been supplied to an Asian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.

Seatrium is building the converter platforms as part of TenneT’s 2 GW programme, designed to connect large-scale offshore wind capacity in the Dutch North Sea to the onshore transmission grid.

The Singapore-based company secured an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract in 2023 for the three converter platforms in TenneT’s Dutch offshore transmission expansion programme.

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Liebherr, for which this marks the first offshore crane project with Seatrium, said its RL 2600 model has a maximum outreach of 45 metres and a lifting capacity of up to 25 tonnes. The cranes will be used for maintenance and logistics operations on the offshore platforms.

Liebherr said the LiMain system allows a range of maintenance tasks to be carried out remotely from shore, reducing the need for offshore visits and supporting operations on normally unmanned installations.

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