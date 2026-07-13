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Dutch Cable Services Firm Moves Closer to Baltic Clients with Hub in Sweden

Outlook & Strategy
July 13, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

WIND, a Netherlands-based company delivering subsea cable logistics, cable recovery, and related services, has opened a cable storage and offshore service hub in Sweden to serve the Baltic region.

Port of Oskarshamn. Source: WIND

WIND Group has signed a long-term agreement with Smålandshamnar to establish the dedicated yard in the Port of Oskarshamn, from where it shall expand its presence in the Baltic region and support its client base with cable transportation, storage, cable equipment supply, and a range of related offshore services.

According to the Dutch firm, the Port of Oskarshamn is ideally suited to accommodate all relevant vessels and facilitate efficient ship-to-ship cable transfers thanks to its 435-metre quay and a minimum water depth of 10.3 metres.

“The establishment of our new hub in Oskarshamn marks an important step in the expansion of WIND’s activities in the Baltic region,” said Tom Nooij, CEO of WIND.

“By bringing together the capabilities across the entire WIND Group, we can offer clients a comprehensive range of services, including carousel rental, logistics and marshalling, alongside equipment supply, maintenance and vessel mobilisation services through our colleagues at Draftec. This integrated approach  and our new location strengthen our ability to support offshore projects with efficient, reliable solutions.”

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