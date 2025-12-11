Back to overview

GE Vernova-Seatrium Consortium to Build BalWin 5 Offshore Converter Platform

December 11, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The GE Vernova-Seatrium consortium has been awarded a contract to deliver the offshore converter platform for TenneT’s 2.2 GW BalWin5 offshore grid connection in the German North Sea.

TenneT

The contract is the fourth one awarded under the five-year framework agreement that GE Vernova and Seatrium signed with TenneT in 2023, and marks the consortium’s first engagement in TenneT’s 2 GW projects in Germany.

Under the BalWin5 contract, GE Vernova’s Electrification Systems business will deliver the full HVDC technology and the onshore and offshore converter stations, while Seatrium will design, build, transport, and install the offshore converter platform.

Works are scheduled to commence on 1 January 2026, with the majority of platform fabrication taking place at Seatrium’s yards in Singapore and Batam, according to the consortium.

The BalWin5 offshore grid connection will include an offshore converter station in the North Sea, an onshore converter station at Bremen-Werderland, and a combined 325-kilometre sea and land cable system.

At the beginning of this year, a consortium comprising LS Cable & System, Jan De Nul, and Denys received a letter of allocation (LOA) from TenneT for the supply of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables for the BalWin5 grid connection.

The 2.2 GW grid connection is planned to be commissioned in 2032.

One of the offshore wind farms that will connect to the BalWin5 platform will be built at the 1 GW offshore wind site N-9.4, recently secured by TotalEnergies.

