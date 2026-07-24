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Gasunie Launches Tender for 10-Year Offshore Wind PPA in Netherlands

Business & Finance
July 24, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Dutch gas infrastructure company Gasunie has launched a public tender seeking a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) from a new-build offshore wind farm as part of its target to source 40 per cent of its energy from carbon-free sources by 2030.

Through the tender, Gasunie is seeking to procure 40 MW of energy capacity from a new offshore wind project for a period of ten years, starting on either 1 January 2029 or 1 January 2030.

The electricity must be physically delivered together with the associated and traceable Guarantees of Origin (GoOs), according to the contract notice published in the Supplement to the Official Journal of the European Union on 24 July.

The procurement also includes two optional capacity increases. The first would add 10 MW from 2029/2030 until 2036, potentially extending until the end of the contract, subject to a final investment decision (FID) on the EemsEnergyTerminal project in the first half of 2027. The LNG import terminal in Eemshaven has been operational since September 2022 and was originally contracted for a period of five years. In June this year, Gasunie and its partner Vopak took a conditional investment decision (cFID) on extending the operations of the LNG terminal beyond 2027.

A second option in Gasunie’s offshore wind PPA tender allows the contracted capacity to increase by up to 10 MW during the contract term by mutual agreement to support Gasunie’s carbon-free energy objectives.

The contract will be awarded on the basis of the lowest all-in price for electricity and GoOs.

The deadline for bids expires at 11:00 CET on 30 September 2026, while requests for additional information can be made until 4 September 2026.  

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