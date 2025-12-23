Back to overview

TenneT Selects NjordIC for Doordewind UXO Consultancy Work

Grid Connection
December 23, 2025, by Adnan Durakovic

NjordIC has been awarded the UXO Consultancy Services Contract for the Doordewind 1 & 2 Grid Connection System, commissioned by TenneT and forming part of TenneT’s offshore HVDC program supporting the Netherlands’ ambition to deliver 21 GW of offshore wind capacity.

Source: NjordIC

Under the contract, NjordIC will provide full-scope UXO consultancy covering survey preparation, offshore survey operations, and geophysical data analysis.

The cable route spans approximately 112 kilometres offshore, followed by a 14-kilometre Wadden Sea section, requiring strict compliance with Dutch CS-OOO legislation and careful interface management across sensitive marine environments.

NjordIC will act as an independent UXO consultant and CS-OOO A-scope holder, representing TenneT throughout survey execution and data evaluation.

The scope includes supervision and quality control of UXO surveys across beach, tidal, nearshore, and offshore environments, the preparation and submission of all CS-OOO–compliant documentation and regulatory deliverables, independent processing and interpretation of raw magnetometry data, and the delivery of the Master Target Lists (MTLs) for Doordewind 1 and 2, which will form the basis for safe cable installation.

NjordIC’s newly formed Remote Data Centre (RDC) will support high-volume data processing, enabling robust QA/QC, reduction of false positives, and timely delivery of project milestones ahead of the 31 December 2026 deadlines.

”Doordewind 1&2 is a major project within the Dutch offshore grid programme,” said Erik Wildeman, Co-owner and UXO Consultant at NjordIC.

”We are proud to contribute our specific UXO expertise to the safe, controlled, and efficient delivery of this critical infrastructure.”

The Doordewind wind farm zone is located approximately 77 kilometres off the north coast of the Netherlands and will house the first offshore wind farm that will connect to Eemshaven.

The total wind farm area is about 580 square kilometres and is planned to support a total installed offshore wind capacity of 4 GW, divided over two sites of 2 GW each, Doordewind 1 and Doordewind 2.

The first Doordewind site is planned to be put up for auction in 2027, with the commissioning expected in 2032.

