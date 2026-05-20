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NextGeo Lands EUR 9 Million Tennet Survey Contract in Dutch Offshore Wind Zone

Contracts & Tenders
May 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Italy-based offshore survey specialist Next Geosolutions (NextGeo) has been awarded a contract worth approximately EUR 9 million by Dutch transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT for marine survey work on the Nederwiek 3 offshore wind grid connection in the North Sea.

Nederwiek 3 offshore grid connection; Image: Map screenshot, TenneT, Project Atlas

According to the company, the contract covers geophysical and geotechnical surveys along the planned Voordelta–Nederwiek 3 export cable corridor.

The export cable route, and the converter station at Standhazensedijk in the municipality of Geertruidenberg, is a preferred alternative for the Nederwiek 3 grid connection selected at the beginning of 2025. The underground cable follows the inland waterway route through the Voordelta, the Haringvliet, the Hollands Diep, and the Amer, according to information available on TenneT’s website.

The Nederwiek 3 zone will house both new offshore wind capacity and LionLink, an interconnector between the Netherlands and the UK.

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For NextGeo, the work scope on the project includes seabed mapping, deep geotechnical sampling and analysis down to 40 metres, as well as identification of unexploded ordnance (UXO) and other seabed obstacles along the route.

The surveys are intended to support the technical feasibility assessment, design and engineering of the export cable infrastructure connecting the offshore wind area to onshore facilities, while reducing installation risks, the company said.

Surveys will be carried out in nearshore and tidal areas within the Voordelta–Nederwiek 3 zone, with completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

Construction of the Nederwiek 3 offshore grid connection is expected to start in 2027 and to be completed in 2031.

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