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Geophysical Survey to Begin Along Potential Export Cable Corridor for Bellrock Floating Wind Farm

Project Updates
July 21, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

XOCEAN is set to begin a geophysical survey of a potential offshore export cable corridor for the proposed Bellrock floating offshore wind farm in Scotland.

According to a Notice to Mariners, the survey campaign is scheduled to commence no earlier than 26 July and is expected to take around 60 days to complete, with operations running until 30 November 2026 to allow for weather and other operational constraints.

The campaign will involve one geophysical survey vessel, up to four uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) equipped with geophysical survey equipment, and one support vessel. The survey vessel and USVs will use hull-mounted and towed geophysical survey equipment during the campaign.

The Bellrock Offshore Wind Farm, being developed by Nadara, is proposed to be built around 120 kilometres east of Stonehaven, where up to 132 floating wind turbines are planned to be installed to make up the project’s total generation capacity of 1.8 GW.

Earlier this year, Bellrock Offshore Wind Farm Limited, a project company wholly owned by Nadara, submitted Section 36 Consent and Marine Licence applications to Scottish Ministers for the floating wind farm.

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If approved, the project will move into detailed design and further supply chain engagement, with construction anticipated to start in 2031.

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