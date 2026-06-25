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ScottishPower Renewables Submits Application for 2 GW MachairWind Offshore Wind Farm

Planning & Permitting
June 25, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

ScottishPower Renewables has submitted a Section 36 offshore consent application for the 2 GW MachairWind project to the Scottish government.

Image: ScottishPower Renewables

The offshore wind farm is proposed to be built northwest of Islay and west of Colonsay, where 144 wind turbines would be installed. With an installed capacity of up to 2 GW, MachairWind would produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of up to two million homes, according to ScottishPower Renewables.

The application, filed with the Scottish Government’s Marine Directorate, is for the wind farm array site, with applications for the offshore export cable corridor and onshore transmission infrastructure to be submitted separately.

ScottishPower Renewables was awarded seabed rights for two projects in the ScotWind auction in 2022, the 3 GW MarramWind floating wind farm and the 2 GW fixed-bottom MachairWind, and was also developing a third project in partnership with Shell, CampionWind, which was later fully acquired by Shell and its lease subsequently returned to Crown Estate Scotland.

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At the beginning of this year, ScottishPower Renewables submitted the onshore and offshore consent applications for the 3 GW MarramWind floating wind project.

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