Back to overview

JERA Nex BP, EnBW Submit Morven Offshore Wind Farm Application

Project Updates
June 5, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

A joint venture between JERA Nex BP and EnBW has submitted Section 36 consent applications for the Morven offshore wind farm to the Scottish government.

The developer secured the seabed rights for the Morven offshore wind farm as a single project in the ScotWind Leasing Round in 2022 and split it into two separate projects during the early development phase.

Located around 60 kilometres off the coast of Aberdeenshire at its closest point, the site is planned to house Morven North and Morven South, which would have a combined installed capacity of up to 3 GW and around 190 wind turbines in total.

The filing of the consent application follows three years of work after the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Scoping Report was submitted in 2023, the developer said on 4 June, when the statutory consultation period opened for the Morven project.

Related Article

Section 36 consent is required to build and operate the offshore wind farm, alongside a Marine Licence, which is required for placing infrastructure on the seabed.

EnBW and JERA Next BP were initially jointly developing three projects: Morgan, Mona and Morven. At the beginning of this year, the two companies parted ways on Morgan and Mona in the UK, with the Morgan project then discontinued, but said they would continue to jointly pursue the Morven offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Related Article

Related News