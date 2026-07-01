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Gwynt Glas Submits EIA Scoping Report for 1.5 GW Celtic Sea Floating Wind Project

Project Updates
July 1, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The developers of the proposed Gwynt Glas floating wind farm have submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Scoping Report to the UK Planning Inspectorate (PINS), Natural Resources Wales and the Marine Management Organisation, marking the start of formal engagement on the project’s environmental assessment.

Gwynt Glas

The submission seeks stakeholder feedback on the topics and methodologies proposed for inclusion in the EIA, which will support future consent applications for the floating offshore wind development.  

Planned to be built in the Celtic Sea, Gwynt Glas could have an installed capacity of up to 1.5 GW and is being developed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project. The project will require a Development Consent Order (DCO) as well as marine licences.

Public consultation events are expected to take place in autumn 2026, according to the developer, a joint venture between EDF Power Solutions and ESB, which is also working with DP Energy as an exclusive development partner in the project.

In November 2025, Gwynt Glas appointed Haskoning to lead the EIA process, with NASH Maritime selected to carry out shipping and navigation assessments.

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The project secured a 1.5 GW seabed lease in the Crown Estate’s Round 5 floating offshore wind leasing process and signed an Agreement for Lease in October 2025.

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