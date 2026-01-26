Back to overview

ScottishPower Renewables Files for Planning Consent for 3 GW Floating Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
January 26, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

ScottishPower Renewables has submitted onshore and offshore consent applications for the 3 GW MarramWind floating wind project in Scotland, which the company owned together with Shell until late last year.

The offshore consent application, including the Environmental Impact Assessment, has been submitted to the Scottish Government’s Marine Directorate, while the onshore application for Planning Permission in Principle has been filed with Aberdeenshire Council.

“This milestone reflects the hard work of teams across ScottishPower Renewables and our partners, and takes us one step closer to realising our ambitions for this significant floating offshore wind project which could deliver up to 3GW of renewable energy”, ScottishPower Renewables said via social media.

Located 75 kilometres off the northeast coast of Scotland, in water depths averaging 100 metres, the proposed 3 GW MarramWind project could deliver enough to power the equivalent of more than 3.5 million homes, according to the developer.

ScottishPower and Shell were awarded seabed rights for the MarramWind floating wind project in the ScotWind auction in 2022, when the partners also secured a site for the 2 GW CampionWind project.

In November last year, Shell and ScottishPower Renewables swapped their stakes in the two floating offshore wind projects, with SPR acquiring full ownership of MarramWind and Shell becoming the sole owner of CampionWind. After the swap, Shell returned the CampionWind lease to Crown Estate Scotland.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News