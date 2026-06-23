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Scotland Invests GBP 1.7 Million in Offshore Wind Skills Development

Training & Education
June 23, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Scottish government has awarded nearly GBP 1.7 million (approximately EUR 2 million) to three projects aimed at strengthening skills development for Scotland’s growing offshore wind sector.

Announced on 22 June, the funding will support the establishment of a regional skills hub for the Highlands and Islands, the expansion of engineering construction programmes, and offshore wind training courses at North East Scotland College.

The grants, awarded through the Offshore Wind Skills Programme (OWSP), are also expected to attract a similar level of private-sector investment.

The University of the Highlands and Islands received the largest share of funding, securing GBP 1.17 million (around EUR 1.38 million). The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board was awarded GBP 372,842 (around EUR 440,000), while North East Scotland College received GBP 135,162 (around EUR 160,000).

The Scottish government established the OWSP earlier this year with a budget of GBP 3.85 million (approximately EUR 4.54 million) to help develop the workforce required to support Scotland’s expanding offshore wind industry.

“I am determined to make the most of Scotland’s remarkable energy potential, with industry reports estimating offshore wind could support up to 49,000 jobs in Scotland,” said Energy Minister Stephen Gethins.

“The Scottish Government is doing everything within our power to help seize this exciting opportunity, and that starts by focusing on skills to ensure communities benefit directly from employment opportunities and businesses have the skilled workforce they need to grow.”

The announcement was made ahead of a visit to the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, where representatives from Scotland and Ireland met participants in the Scottish-Irish Offshore Wind Internship Pilot, a programme supporting 20 paid internships in the offshore wind sector.

Buchan Offshore Wind, the developer of a 1 GW floating wind project in Scotland, welcomed the government’s announcement and said continued investment in workforce development would be critical to delivering Scotland’s floating wind ambitions.

“Scotland has the resources and expertise to become a global leader in floating offshore wind, and continued investment in people will be critical for turning that potential into long-term economic growth”, said Clare Lavelle, Project Director at Buchan Offshore Wind.

The Buchan floating offshore wind farm is projected to support 2,900 Scottish jobs during construction, contribute more than GBP 900 million (around EUR 1.06 billion) to the Scottish economy and generate over GBP 2 billion (approximately EUR 2.36 billion) in lifetime economic value, according to Lavelle.

The project, planned to be built around 75 kilometres northeast of Fraserburgh, will comprise up to 70 wind turbines installed on BW Ideol’s Damping Pool floating foundation technology, and is targeting grid connection in 2033.

In May this year, the Buchan Offshore Wind consortium, comprising BayWa r.e., Elicio, and BW Ideol, said that it had received planning consent from Aberdeenshire Council for the onshore infrastructure that will connect the proposed 1 GW floating wind farm to the grid.

Related Article

An offshore consent application for the wind farm was submitted to the Scottish government in August 2025, with a decision expected later this year.

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