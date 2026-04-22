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Nadara Files for Consent for 1.8 GW Floating Wind Farm in Scotland

Project Updates
April 22, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Bellrock Offshore Wind Farm Limited, a project company wholly owned by Nadara, has submitted Section 36 Consent and Marine Licence applications to Scottish Ministers for the 1.8 GW Bellrock floating wind project.

Image: Bellrock Offshore Wind Farm Limited

The project site is located around 120 kilometres east of Stonehaven, where up to 132 floating wind turbines, along with floating substructures, mooring systems, inter-array cables, subsea cable hubs and associated offshore infrastructure are planned to be installed.

With an installed capacity of up to 1.8 GW, Bellrock is among the largest floating wind developments proposed in UK waters.

The applications follow three years of development work, including environmental baseline surveys, engineering design and stakeholder engagement, Nadara said.

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A full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been submitted as part of the consent process, covering areas such as ornithology, marine mammals, fisheries, shipping, cultural heritage and socio-economics. According to the developer, the project has been designed with mitigation measures to limit environmental impacts.

The project is expected to involve more than GBP 1.5 billion in spending within the Scottish supply chain during development and construction. At peak, construction activities could support over 2,500 jobs in Scotland and more than 3,800 jobs across the UK, the developer says.

The applications will now be reviewed by Scottish Ministers. If approved, the project will move into detailed design and further supply chain engagement, with construction anticipated to start in 2031.

The 1.8 GW Bellrock offshore wind site was awarded to the developer in the ScotWind leasing round in 2022. At the time, this was a joint venture between BlueFloat Energy and Renantis, which formed Nadara in July 2024 with Ventient Energy.

In 2025, Nadara announced it would acquire BlueFloat’s stake in the joint venture’s floating offshore wind projects in the UK and Italy, and become their sole owner.  

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