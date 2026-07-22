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Siemens Energy, Siemens Gamesa to Become Omterra

Business & Finance
July 22, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Siemens Energy has announced plans to transition to a new corporate brand, Omterra, as the company prepares to move away from the Siemens name following its 2020 spin-off from Siemens AG and the expiry of its time-limited brand licensing agreement.

Siemens Energy / Omterra

The rebranding process is scheduled to begin later this year and will be implemented in stages.

Under the new brand, Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will be united under a single name and brand identity. The company said the move will not affect its strategic direction or its relationships with customers, business partners and employees.

Siemens Gamesa became part of Siemens Energy following the latter’s spin-off from Siemens AG in 2020.

In 2022, Siemens Energy launched a takeover of Siemens Gamesa, acquiring the shares it did not already own before delisting the wind turbine manufacturer from the Spanish stock exchange in early 2023.

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Since then, Siemens Gamesa has operated as Siemens Energy’s wind power business, focusing on onshore and offshore wind turbines and related services.

According to Siemens Energy, the Omterra brand has been chosen to reflect the company’s global footprint, technological expertise and commitment to supporting reliable energy supplies worldwide. The company said the transition to the new brand will be gradual.

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