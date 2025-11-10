Back to overview

All Recyclable Blades Installed at RWE’s 1.4 GW UK Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
November 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

All 150 recyclable blades have been installed at the 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, with more than half of the wind turbines now in place at the UK construction site.

Credit: RWE

All 150 recyclable blades are now installed, with each turbine utilising 50 sets of three blades, marking the UK’s first large-scale use of this technology at an offshore wind farm, RWE, the developer, said.

The recyclable rotor blades used at Sofia are manufactured by Siemens Gamesa at its Hull factory and use a unique resin that enables easy separation of component materials at the end of each blade’s operational life cycle.

In addition, 62 out of 100 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines have now been installed at the site located 195 kilometres off the UK’s east coast. Each turbine features 108-metre blades and a 222-metre rotor diameter. Cadeler is responsible for the installation of the wind turbines.

RWE added that the project remains on track to reach commercial operation in September 2026.

“RWE continues to drive the delivery of one of the UK’s largest offshore wind projects, working collaboratively and safely with our partners to achieve our goals. Sofia remains firmly on track to complete full turbine installation within the first half of next year, with full commercial operations expected in the third quarter of 2026,” said Tobias Keitel, Chief Technical Officer at RWE Offshore Wind.

Once fully operational, the project will be capable of generating enough renewable electricity to power approximately 1.2 million UK households, according to the developer.

RWE also plans to install recyclable rotor blades at selected turbines at the Thor offshore wind farm in Denmark.

