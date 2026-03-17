Back to overview

Thor Feeds First Power into Danish Grid

Wind Farm Update
March 17, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm under construction, Thor, delivered electricity into the national grid, operated by Energinet, for the first time on 16 March.

RWE

“Reaching this milestone so soon after installing the first turbine demonstrates the exceptional performance of our project teams and partners, and how effectively they collaborate. Thor is progressing exactly as planned”, said Sven Utermöhlen, Chief Executive Officer RWE Offshore Wind. “Our focus now turns to the next steps, which will see all 72 turbines brought into commercial operation by 2027.”

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s vessel Brave Tern installed the first of the 72 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines at the Thor site at the beginning of March. The project’s offshore substation and wind turbine foundations were installed last year.

Related Article

Forty wind turbines will feature recyclable rotor blades. The 1.1 GW Thor will also be the first offshore wind farm in the world to utilise 36 steel turbine towers manufactured with a lower carbon footprint by Siemens Gamesa, according to RWE, which owns the wind farm in a consortium with Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM).

Danske Commodities delivers route-to-market services for Thor’s electricity on behalf of RWE.

When fully operational in 2027, the Thor offshore wind farm will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households, according to the developer.

RWE is currently building the wind farm’s operations and maintenance (O&M) base at the Port of Thorsminde, which will be officially opened in March. The company says that the O&M plan for the 1.1 GW Thor envisages creating 50 to 60 local jobs at the service building.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News