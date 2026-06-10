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Windanker Turbine Components Arriving at German Port Ahead of Offshore Installation

Project Updates
June 10, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Towers, nacelles and blades for SG 14-236 DD wind turbines are arriving at Mukran Port on the German Baltic Sea coast, from where they will be installed at Iberdrola’s Windanker offshore wind farm.

Photo: Ulrich Wirrwa / Iberdrola

The 315 MW Windanker will comprise 21 turbines, equipped with Siemens Gamesa’s Power Boost, which will enable each turbine to deliver approximately 15 MW.

The offshore wind farm is being built northeast of the island of Rügen in the German Baltic Sea waters. Together with Wikinger and Baltic Eagle, Windanker will make up Baltic Hub, Iberdrola’s offshore wind farm cluster with a combined installed capacity of around 1.1 GW.

Offshore construction work at the Windanker site is well underway, with all monopile foundations installed last year and all inter-array cables now also in place, both installed by Van Oord.

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The 21 wind turbines will be installed by DEME, which last year acquired Havfram, which was awarded the installation contract for Windanker in 2024.

According to information shared by the company earlier, DEME will deploy its new jack-up vessel Norse Energi for the work, starting in June.

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The 315 MW Windanker offshore wind farm is expected to be completed by the end of this year and to be fully commissioned in 2027.

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