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DEME’s New Jack-Up to Be Deployed on Windanker and Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Projects

Vessels
May 14, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

DEME’s new jack-up offshore installation vessel Norse Energi is preparing to begin work on offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea and North Sea, with its first assignments lined up for Iberdrola’s Windanker offshore wind farm in Germany and Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 in the UK.

Norse Energi; Photo: DEME

The vessel, officially named on 12 May at DEME’s base in Flushing, the Netherlands, is scheduled to start work on the 315 MW Windanker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea in June 2026, before moving on to the 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 in the third quarter of the year.

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Norse Energi is the sister vessel of Norse Wind, which was named this April and will be deployed on RWE’s Nordseecluster offshore wind farm in Germany.

Designed by GustoMSC and built by CIMC Raffles, Norse Energi and Norse Wind are equipped with a 3,200-tonne crane and are built to transport and install next-generation wind turbines and XXL monopiles in water depths of up to 70 metres.

At the Windanker offshore wind farm, being built by Iberdrola 38 kilometres northeast of Rügen in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Baltic Sea, all monopiles were installed by the end of last year. The offshore wind farm will feature 21 Siemens Gamesa 15 MW wind turbines, all of which are scheduled to be operational in 2026.

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The Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm is also under construction, some 120 kilometres off the coast of Norfolk, UK, where the first monopile was just installed. The offshore wind farm, owned by Ørsted and Apollo-managed funds, will comprise 197 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines and is expected to be operational in 2027.

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