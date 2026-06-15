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First Turbine Up at Dieppe-Le Tréport Offshore Wind Farm in France

Wind Farm Update
June 15, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The first wind turbine has been installed at the Dieppe-Le Tréport offshore wind farm, located 15 kilometres off the city of Le Tréport and 17 kilometres off the city of Dieppe in France.

©EMDT-C. Beyssier

Ocean Winds, the project’s majority shareholder, said on 15 June that the wind farm, whose offshore substation was installed last year, would reach first power and begin producing electricity in the coming weeks as turbines are progressively connected to the grid.

The 500 MW offshore wind farm, owned by Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe Le Tréport (EMDT), a consortium comprising Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation, and Banque des Territoires, will feature 62 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines, installed by Jan De Nul’s vessel Vole au Vent.

Ocean Winds noted that the French project mobilised a robust European supply chain, anchored in France.

Siemens Gamesa has produced the nacelles and blades in its facility in Le Havre, while tower sections are produced by Haizea Wind Group in Bilbao, Spain, and pre-equipped in Brest, France.

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The jacket foundations, which are being installed by DEME, were manufactured by a consortium of Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables in Fene, Spain, and stored in Cherbourg ahead of installation. The offshore substation was built at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, and subsea cables are produced in Greece. Offshore installation works that are carried out by Jan De Nul and DEME are supported by ports along the Channel and North Sea coastline, Ocean Winds said.

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“The project relies on a strong and largely European supply chain, while maintaining continuous dialogue with local stakeholders and sea users to ensure its successful integration at sea. As installation progresses, our teams remain fully focused on delivering the project safely and efficiently”, said Frédéric Flaus, Project Director for EMDT.

The start of the wind turbine installation at Dieppe-Le Tréport marks a new milestone for Ocean Winds since the beginning of 2026, following the Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier offshore wind farm going into full operation and the Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion floating project delivering first power.

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