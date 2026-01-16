Back to overview

DEME Takes Delivery of Second New WTIV, Both Vessels to Start Offshore Wind Work in First Half of 2026

January 16, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

DEME has taken delivery of its second new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), Norse Energi, at the CIMC Raffles Shipyard in China, after the first WTIV, Norse Wind, was delivered last year. The company’s new vessels are already contracted on offshore wind projects and will start working in the first half of 2026.

WTIV Norse Energi; Photo: DEME

The debut project for both WTIVs is RWE’s 1.6 GW Nordseecluster in Germany, consisting of two offshore wind farms which will feature Vestas 15 MW wind turbines.

Norse Energi is purpose‑built to install the next generation of large-scale offshore wind turbines, DEME said on 15 January and added that the new vessel will help reinforce its position at the forefront of offshore wind installation.

The order for the new WTIVs dates back to December 2022, as part of a package that included options for up to three additional units. The new vessels were originally ordered by Norwegian offshore wind contractor Havfram, which DEME acquired in April 2025, with the acquisition bringing its newbuilds into DEME’s portfolio.

The company took delivery of the first of the two vessels, Norse Wind, in October 2025. Before entering service, both vessels will be coated in DEME’s green livery.

Designed by GustoMSC and built by CIMC Raffles, Norse Energi and Norse Wind are engineered to install wind turbines with rotor diameters measuring over 300 metres and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tonnes in water depths of up to 70 metres.

